America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Coming to Round Rock

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will open America’s largest indoor waterpark in Round Rock on Nov. 12! The African-themed resorts are home to America’s largest indoor waterparks. The Round Rock resort, the fourth Kalahari Resort in the U.S., will feature guest rooms, a full-service spa, a fun-filled family entertainment center, on-site signature restaurants, unique retail shops and a convention center.

“We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome the Texas community to the Kalahari experience this fall,” said Kalahari owner Todd Nelson. “We have 1.5 million square feet of space to play and room to roam. It’s been a challenging year, and what better way to get away from the worry and enjoy time having fun together as a family and community.”

The resort has received awards and accolades for its guest and convention services, including being named: Condé Nast Traveler’s #1 World’s Coolest Indoor Waterparks, Sensory Friendly Certified in 2020 (Ohio), Best Family-Friendly Meeting Hotel and Resort in Smart Meeting’s 2020 Smart Stars Awards, Parents’ magazine 2019 Kids’ Travel Award Winner and TripAdvisor’s 2018 and 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards.