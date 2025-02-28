Austin Family
An Interview With Amanda Salinas

Mom Minute

 

 Austin is bursting with people doing exciting work, and that includes moms who work hard to raise their kids. Every other month, Austin Family features a short interview with an Austin mom doing the extraordinary work of parenting.

 

Austin, meet Amanda Salinas.

 

AF: Tell our Austin Family readers a little bit about yourself and your family.

 

For the past 11 years, I’ve anchored the morning news at FOX 7 Austin. This year, I launched our station’s Spanish language digital newscast FOX 7 Español, which I produce and anchor. I’m originally from the border; my mom is from Laredo, Texas and my dad is from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. I grew up and was educated in both countries and, to this day, I still travel frequently to Mexico. My husband and I are parents to two great kids, ages 20 and 19. Both are in college now so I’m learning how to be an “empty nester.”

 

AF: Who has been a role model for you as a mom and why?

 

My mother is my main role model, and she instilled in me a strong work ethic. There are also a handful of teachers who influenced me greatly as I was growing up and I consider them role models, as well.

 

AF: What are a few good things about raising kids in Austin?

 

Community is the best thing about raising kids in Austin. Also on our list: access to world-class festivals/events, amazing outdoor/nature spaces, museums and historical markers, plus great food.

 

AF: What is some of the best parenting advice you’ve received?

 

“Little kids, little problems. Big kids, big problems.”

AF: If you had known then what you know now, what would you have worried about less as a parent?

 

I would have worried less about keeping my children on a schedule and would have focused instead on staying in the moment.

 

AF: What’s one of the biggest challenges of parenting you didn’t expect?

 

I didn’t expect that patience would be such a part of parenting. As parents, we are challenged to accept that struggle and difficulty are part of life.

 

AF: What do you love these days about being a mom?

 

I love the relationship that I have with my children at this different stage of life, especially the relationship I have with my 20-year-old daughter. She trusts me, she calls me, she listens to me, and I listen to her. It’s everything I could have asked for and more.

 

Alison Bogle is a writer living in Austin with her husband and three children. A former fourth grade teacher, she now enjoys writing about children and education. You can also catch her talking about articles from Austin Family magazine each Thursday morning on FOX 7 Austin.

 

