An Interview With Ashlee Johnson, Jeremiah Program

AF:

Tell our Austin Family readers about yourself and your family.

After my son was born, we moved to Austin in 2016 to put down roots and begin our journey as a family. With the support of our Austin-based family, we found a strong foundation. As we became independent, one of the most impactful influences was the Jeremiah Program, JP, a transformative initiative that empowers single mothers through education and support.

My son is nine years old and saw me earn my Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity. With the support of JP’s housing and coaching, I studied Somatic Movement at Austin Community College. I participated in Spark Tank, where I began cultivating my early visions of entrepreneurship.

AF:

Who has been a role model for you as a mom and why?

I deeply value the Spirit-led Mamas in my church. They embody motherhood with such grace and compassion, redefining what it truly means to nurture. Even in the hard moments when I feel like I’ve failed, they remind me that I was chosen to be my son’s mama.

AF:

What are a few good things about raising kids in Austin?

There are some great programs in Austin to keep kids engaged without breaking the bank. I appreciate all that Austin Parks and Recreation offers. We also enjoy the charter school my son attends. There’s also so much to explore through the events at Mueller Park, and I’m looking forward to some river days this summer.

AF:

What is some of the best parenting advice you’ve received?

I’ve read quite a few parenting books, and the advice I return to most is the importance of simply being present with my child and his big emotions. Reflecting on what he’s feeling and experiencing helps build his emotional awareness and creates space for those feelings to exist.

AF:

If you had known then what you know now, what would you have worried about less as a parent?

I used to be a helicopter mom with control issues, and looking back, I admire the freedom I saw other moms giving to their kids, especially those with multiple children. I wish I had embraced that sooner, but as my son grows, I’ve started to let go more. I’ve learned that trying to prevent every mess or rushing to rescue him from mistakes hinders his development. It’s a process, but I’m realizing I can trust my values, community, and behavior as a model for him.

AF:

What’s one of the biggest challenges of parenting you didn’t expect?

Allowing natural consequences to provide appropriate and meaningful learning experiences. I want to give him what I think he deserves or what brings him joy, but I realize there’s a difference between healthy and enabling. In two-parent households, there’s often the ability to take on different roles, one to teach the lesson and the other to nurture. Navigating both roles on my own can be tough.

AF:

What do you love about being a mom?

I love the growth and development that comes with stepping into motherhood. Each new stage of my son’s childhood brings a fresh perspective to my own life. Having a small companion in this season of life is a joy I wouldn’t trade for anything in the world.

By Allison Bogle