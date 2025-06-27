An Interview With Ashley Cameron

AF: Tell our Austin Family readers about yourself and your family.

I’m a mom of three, founder of Love & Cookies, and someone who’s constantly juggling a million things. I started my career as a labor and delivery nurse. After my son Charlie was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, our world shifted, but baking cookies together brought joy back into our lives—and eventually turned into a full-blown business built on love. Home is loud and beautiful: soccer, baseball, basketball, birthday parties, lake days and movie nights. Our family runs on faith, a sense of humor, and dance parties.

AF: How do you juggle your career with motherhood?

It’s a constant dance, and the rhythm changes daily. Some days I crush it; others I’m in survival mode. I’m type A and need to learn to juggle and roll with things. I have a fantastic team at work, and I’m better at asking for help and letting go. I’m fiercely committed to my kids and business, but I try not to let guilt creep in when I can’t do everything.

AF: What do you love about being a mom these days?

It’s my greatest honor to be the mom of three magical creatures. Watching them go from babies to young kids into tweens has been fun. They are all so different, yet so much alike, love each other, and make me laugh constantly. I love our conversations, and I’ll never get tired of seeing them sneak extra cookies.

AF: What’s one of the biggest challenges of parenting you didn’t expect?

We are a house with big personalities and feelings. Managing that and being fully present at work and home is hard. I’ve learned to prioritize both aspects.

AF: What is some of the best parenting advice you’ve received?

Don’t let one rough moment ruin the day. We all have meltdowns. Learn to pick your battles, stay present, and focus on what matters. Kids won’t remember how many nights you had takeout, but they’ll remember how loved they felt when getting tucked in at night.

AF: If you had known then what you know now, what would you have worried about less as a parent?

I have learned not to sweat the small stuff. My grandma advised me that the days are long, but the years are so short.

AF: What are a few good things about raising kids in Austin?

We are a huge outdoor family and love spending time on the lake. It’s one of our greatest joys watching our kids play sports and doing the things they love. Living in the Hill Country is beautiful. You feel like you’re in the country but with all the amenities of the city.

By Tracie Seed