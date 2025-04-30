An Interview with Hillary Cumberworth

AF:

Tell our Austin Family readers a little bit about yourself and your family.

I am what some people call an Austin unicorn. I was born at Seton Hospital, went through the Eanes school system, and worked summers at Sno-Beach! I majored in Fine Arts with a focus in sculpture at Southwestern University and married my college sweetheart, Jon, a few years after school. Jon and I eventually moved to San Antonio, followed by Houston, where I taught middle school art in the Fourth Ward. We then had an amazing opportunity to move to Dubai for Jon’s job so, even though I was pregnant with our first child, we moved clear across the world to start our family.

The next four years brought us two more kids, then a new opportunity for Jon in Austin that brought us back home. After settling the family in, I dove headfirst into my art practice. I’m classically trained in oil painting and bronze casting but have chosen to focus on ceramics. Now that my kids, Leighton, Corby, and Axel, are older, I can be found driving them to their many activities or teaching ceramics classes at The Contemporary Art School and Mud Studio.

AF:

Who has been a role model for you as a mom and why?

This is a hard one for me because there have been so many wonderful women and mothers who have helped me along my journey in life. When I reflect on why they have all made an impact on me, there is a common thread – they loved me unconditionally and allowed me to grow.

AF:

What are a few good things about raising kids in Austin?

There is always something to do with kids in Austin. The ability to expose our kids to so many different things in one place is very special.

AF:

What is some of the best parenting advice you’ve received?

It is hard, and then it gets better. Kids can be hard, and then they get better. It always gets better! This parenting ride is cyclical, so hold on, take deep breaths, and enjoy the ride, because after the hard times, it will always get better!

AF:

If you had known then what you know now, what would you have worried about less as a parent?

I’m a pretty easy-going, type B person so I don’t sweat the small stuff. Things work out. Sometimes it’s not how you envisioned or wanted it to be, but in the long run, it will be what is best for you or help you grow into who you were meant to be. We live in a highly competitive community. I constantly remind my kids that sports are supposed to be fun, friendships are not meant to be complicated, give your best at school, and there will always be a university that will be a good fit.

AF:

What’s one of the biggest challenges of parenting you didn’t expect?

No one talks about the social politicking of parenting. Do you want to be on that sports team? Work your butt off and make it! If they didn’t pick you because I don’t hang out with them socially, then that wasn’t a team for you in the first place. Be kind, be respectful, show people your pure intentions, and you will find the people you should be surrounded by in life.

AF:

What do you love these days about being a mom?

This is going to sound crazy but having hard conversations! The more you normalize talking about challenging topics, the more they’ll be receptive to listening, and the more likely they’ll come to you when a problem comes their way.

By Alison Bogle