An Interview with Laura McNabb

Austin is bursting with people doing exciting work, and that includes moms who work hard to raise their kids. Every other month, Austin Family features a short interview with an Austin mom doing the extraordinary work of parenting.

Austin, meet Laura McNabb.

AF: Tell our Austin Family readers a little bit about yourself.

I’m a native Austinite and a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin. My husband and I struggled with infertility and after our kids were born, we made the difficult financial decision that I would be a stay-at-home mom. It has been so fulfilling to serve at their school and I try to be a go-to person for other moms. I try to be a good listener. I like to help. I like to think I’m fun. I love baking. In October 2023, our family was shaken when my 5-year-old son said: “Jacqueline broke her head open!” In short, my seven, five, and three-year-old were playing behind the camper when the tailgate opened and fell on her head. This month marks a year of learning a lot: miracles happen, and good things can come from bad things.

AF: What is some of the best parenting advice you’ve received while going through so much as a family?

As someone who likes to care for others, being a family with a very sick child in the ICU, I learned a lot about parenting. Totally out of my comfort zone, I learned and received advice in a triage way. Quick phrases from acquaintances and advice were delivered through the actions of unexpected people. For instance, when I felt overwhelmed as a parent when others asked if they could help, I learned to accept help and just say “thank you.” When your family is in need, you may be surprised how help arrives. As a native Austinite, I was surprised that much of the support we received was from Californians, as a Texan this really surprised me. Don’t shield your kids from learning from tragic situations, they will build grit. Reflect with kids about how they were helped amid difficult times and teach them to participate in helping other families in the future. Now when we participate in meal trains, they get it!

AF: Who has been a role model for you as a mom?

The moms at my kids’ school. They showed up by just helping. They didn’t ask what they could do, because they knew that I would just say, “It’s ok, we’ve got it,” instead they were women of action by picking up the kids from school, making lunches, delivering gift cards, bringing healthy foods like salad to the house, and anticipated my needs by bringing trail mix and pad thai so I could eat something comforting in the hospital.

AF: What’s the best thing about your kids at this stage?

Going through a family tragedy, that all three kids experienced, has made them all stronger. The kids have been able to share their thoughts with the school counselors and overcome their guilt from the freak accident that could have taken Jacqueline’s life. All three kids are tough and resilient. I also learned that Jacqueline is super strong. Daily, I love seeing the fun things through their eyes and how they talk about things in their own unique ways.

AF: What are a few good things about raising kids in Austin?

So much nature, Wild Basin Preserve Hills feels like a mountain to my kids where they love discovering bugs.

AF: If you had known then what you know now, what would you have worried about less as you entered parenting?

You can do everything right and still have everything can get out of control. Dark and scary places in life can have breadcrumbs of good things.

AF: What do you love these days about being a mom?

You don’t need an excuse to do something fun. Make special memories. If there’s a squirt gun water fight going on in the house, make it a good thing and join in! Let it go! Kids bring the fun!