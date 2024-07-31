An Interview with Li Lu

Austin is bursting with people doing exciting work, and that includes moms who work hard to raise their kids. Every other month Austin Family features a short interview with an Austin mom doing the extraordinary work of parenting.

Austin, meet Li Yu.

AF: Tell our Austin Family readers a little bit about yourself.

I’m a Chinese lecturer at Texas State University. I’m from far northwest China, close to the border of Tajikistan. It’s a very rural place and mostly ethnic Muslim, though I am not Muslim. My husband, Chen and I moved to Austin in 2012 for his job. Our oldest daughter, Bella was born in China and our younger daughter, Rebecca was born right here at St. David’s Hospital in Austin.

AF: What is some of the best parenting advice you’ve received?

In traditional Chinese culture, parents don’t show much affection—hugs, kisses, saying I love you. I did not grow up with that kind of parenting. Chinese parents go to work to provide and push their kids to be good at something. I was raised more by my grandparents who lived with us. They showed me more affection. Raising my daughters in America, I’ve learned to adapt to American culture by being a provider plus an outwardly loving, affectionate mom.

AF: Who has been a role model for you as a mom?

My American mom friends are good for me to watch. I see how they give their kids a little more independence and freedom. I’m learning how to parent like that. I’m also learning how to praise my kids the way American parents do.

AF: The best thing about your kids at this stage?

My kids are starting to develop a healthy understanding of their Chinese roots and that’s nice to see. (Although my younger daughter does not like my traditional Chinese cooking. She’d always rather eat American fast food.)

AF: What are a few good things about raising kids in Austin?

Austin is the only city in America where I’ve lived. I like the many outdoor activities that families can enjoy in Austin.

AF: If you had known then what you know now, what would you have worried about less as you entered parenting?

I would have worried more! If I had known when I arrived in America that I would be teaching Chinese full-time at a university, I would have worried about that. Better to not always know what’s around the corner for you in life.

AF: What do you love these days about being a mom?

It feels rewarding to be developing healthy relationships with my daughters. I’m so glad I can give them open lines of communication with me—something I did not have with my parents.