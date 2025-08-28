An Interview With Suzanne Daniels, ATX Free Fridge Project

Coffee, Community, and Collective Care

What do collective giving, a coffee house and a community fridge have in common? For Suzanne Daniels, they all reflect one powerful idea: love of humanity. Suzanne believes that we are stronger when we act together. She lives that belief every day at Brentwood Social House, where community isn’t just a mission, it’s a way of life.

Suzanne followed her dream of opening a café that fostered connection and love. Brentwood Social House opened in 2016 and quickly became a neighborhood sanctuary offering coffee, kindness, and community. But Suzanne’s impact doesn’t stop at the espresso machine. In 2023, she brought a Free Fridge and Pantry to Brentwood Social House as part of the ATX Free Fridge Project, providing 24/7 access to food and essentials. “It’s really for everyone,” she says. “I didn’t recognize the need in our community until we had the fridge. The joy is in how much food comes and goes on a daily basis.” From parenting to philanthropy to pastries, Suzanne Daniels lives by one guiding truth: connection is everything.

AF: Tell our Austin Family readers about yourself and your family.

I’m a mom to a wonderful 10-year-old who keeps me grounded, curious, and constantly learning. Our little family is rooted in Austin, and I’m grateful every day to live in a city that values creativity, connection, and kindness. I co-own Brentwood Social House, a neighborhood café, which has become an extension of my values and, really, my heart.

AF: Who has been a role model for you as a mom, and why?

Honestly, I’ve drawn inspiration from many women: friends, mentors, and other moms in the community. I think we’re all doing the best we can, and I’m especially drawn to those who parent with compassion and authenticity. But my greatest role model is probably my own mother. She parented with strength, gentleness, and an unwavering belief in me. That modeled something powerful.

I’ve also been deeply influenced by my friend, Myna, who helped me find balance by transforming Tuesday into “Suzday,” a weekly reminder to take a day for myself. Myna and I do something every Suzday, and that intentional time has shaped the way I show up as a mom, with more presence, joy, and a sense of self.

AF: What are a few good things about raising kids in Austin?

Austin is a special place to raise children. The community is welcoming, progressive, and family-friendly. We have access to nature, arts, and culture, and there’s a strong emphasis on creativity and individuality. I love that my child can grow up in a city that values connection and community — and where small businesses and local initiatives like the ATX Free Fridge Project are making a real difference.

AF: What’s the best parenting advice you’ve received?

A friend once told me, “Your presence is the greatest present.” That shifted everything for me. It reminded me that being there, really being there, for the little moments matters more than any schedule or perfect plan. It helped me ease up on the pressure to do it all and instead focus on simply showing up with love. Another piece of advice that stuck with me is to pause and reflect on what is affecting or hitting you before you react. Taking that moment to breathe and gain perspective has made me a more thoughtful and patient parent and an overall better person.

AF: If you had known then what you know now, what would you have worried less about as a parent?

If I had known then what I know now, I would have worried less about getting everything right during pregnancy. I focused so much on that time, trying to absorb every bit of information I could, that I didn’t take time to learn about what comes after — how to raise a child and how to get to know this little person through each phase of life. There are so many layers to parenting, including understanding a child’s mind and seeing the world from her perspective. I’ve learned there is no such thing as a perfect parent. What matters more than perfection is connection, consistency, and presence. It’s okay not to have all the answers. Children need love, not flawless parenting.

AF: What’s one of the biggest challenges of parenting you didn’t expect?

One of the biggest challenges I didn’t expect was the mental load. I knew parenting would be physically exhausting, but I underestimated the constant mental juggling involved trying to keep up with everything as a mom and new business owner. Opening a business with a 2-year-old was far more difficult than I imagined. My supportive husband helped me balance work and home life, and I quickly learned the importance of community. I could not do it alone. The people around me made all the difference in the world and empowered my success. It is a lot, and it is okay to acknowledge that and ask for help.

AF: What do you love about being a mom?

I love the hugs from my daughter, Mena. I love the dialogue the two of us share, a language that only we understand. For example, I say, “I love you,” and she responds, “Of course you do.” Her presence reminds me to break from the rush culture and live in the peace of the present. I love watching my child become her own person. There is so much magic in seeing life unfold through her eyes. Being a mom has made me more empathetic, more patient, and more deeply connected to my community.

By Celeste Dianne Wade