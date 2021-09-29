Ann Richard’s Marching Stars

The Ann Richards Marching Stars, the only all-female competitive marching band in the United States, was selected to perform in last year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. When the parade was postponed, they were invited to come in 2021.

Stephen Howard, Ann Richards Marching Stars band director, commented that not only is the band “excited to represent the City of Austin and the State of Texas, but we are thrilled to be performing as the first all-female marching band in the 95-year history of the parade.”

The Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders is a public, all-girls college preparatory school in the Austin Independent School District that educates young women from a variety of backgrounds.

They have announced a fundraiser for this fall’s marching band season to help raise money for private lessons, meals for the band, competition show design and travel to perform in this year’s parade. For more information on the band or to donate, visit annrichardsband.org.