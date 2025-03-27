The classic Broadway musical Annie will return to Austin this May as part of Texas Performing Arts’ Broadway in Austin series. The production will run at Bass Concert Hall from May 2 through May 4.

Directed by Jenn Thompson, the production stays true to the original, featuring the iconic book and score by Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin. Set during the Great Depression, Annie tells the story of a spunky orphan who, despite her hardships, holds on to the belief that “the sun will come out tomorrow.” Annie’s journey leads her to the wealthy businessman Oliver Warbucks, who becomes a father figure and helps her realize her dreams.

Since its Broadway debut in 1977, Annie has become a cultural phenomenon, known for its memorable songs like “Tomorrow” and “It’s a Hard Knock Life.” The musical’s themes of optimism, resilience, and family continue to resonate with audiences of all ages, making it a beloved classic.

“The story of Annie is timeless, and its messages of hope and perseverance are more relevant than ever,” said Thompson. “We’re thrilled to bring this production back to the stage with the energy and heart that audiences love, while also giving it a fresh take for a new generation.”

This production promises to deliver the same joy and inspiration that fans of Annie have come to expect, featuring a talented cast and all the signature elements that have made the musical a family favorite for decades.

Tickets for Annie are now available at texasperformingarts.org. Due to anticipated high demand, patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

For more information on showtimes and tickets, visit https://texasperformingarts.evenue.net/events/ANN25?RSRC=tex-pac&RDAT=AFM-BH05025