Another Side to Lincoln

Around Austin |

Another Side to Lincoln

 

April 1 marks the availability of a new book by local children’s author Donna Janell Bowman. Abraham Lincoln’s Dueling Words reveals young Lincoln’s almost-duel with political rival James Shields, including how the lessons Lincoln learned from the incident made him a better man.

“Like most Americans, my early impression of Abraham Lincoln was shaped by how history memorialized his great contributions, his reputation as a joke teller and how he pulled himself up by the bootstraps to become a beloved president,” says Bowman.

“When I stumbled across a one-line mention of his duel, I was taken aback. The more I dug into Lincoln’s life, the more I discovered Lincoln as a complex, flawed human being who occasionally made bad decisions — just like the rest of us,” she says. “I hope young readers will be inspired to know that even Lincoln wasn’t perfect, but he learned from his mistakes. I also hope they will consider what would have happened if the duel had ended another way and Lincoln never became president.”

BookPeople will host a speaking and book signing appearance by Bowman on April 15 at 2 p.m.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!