Area Girl Sets Global Creative Experiment in Motion

That surprise happened earlier this summer (7/10) when artists, bands, friends, neighbors, teachers – and even the mayor – helped to transform an entire block of Main Street Smithville, an hour outside of Austin, into a colorful living artwork, showing Caydence how she is already inspiring creative expression. The pink ribbon that runs through her image above became a carpet that led her through the colorful experience. The balloon in her drawing stood taller than her head at the end of the block. She was given a crayon to use as a magic wand as she walked, and as she pointed left or right, colorful smoke exploded into the air. Artists lined both sides of her path, explaining the ways her artwork inspired theirs as she paused to take it all in. In addition to murals and paintings, there were all kinds of art: a decorated five-tier cake, wearable shoes, fingernail art, and an original song created by Austin’s Minor Mishap band. “I feel like I’m walking through my picture,” said a surprised Caydence. Crayola art stations around the event created space for children and adults to make their own creations.

Crayola, a brand rooted in color and creativity, launching Creative Acts of Color, a year-long celebration to spark imagination and self-expression around the world. Kicking off the vibrant campaign is an Open Call to kids and adults everywhere to put their imagination into action—inspired by nine-year-old Caydence from Texas and her heartfelt artwork, Colors of Emotion. Her drawing, brought to life through Crayola’s iconic 64-count crayon box, invites the world to explore the power of creativity and color.

To take part, the public is encouraged to choose a color from Caydence’s creation and use her artwork as inspiration to express creativity through personal mediums of choice— a song, recipe, dance, poem, painting, sculpture, code, equation, or any other form of creative expression. By sharing their works on Crayola’s social channels and tagging @Crayola with #StayCreative, creators can join Crayola in demonstrating the boundless ways color can inspire our creativity and connect us all. Crayola plans to surprise the young artist with a colorful reveal later this summer. Many of the submitted creations will be featured in Crayola experiences and digital and social activations.

Through this global creative experiment, the brand is highlighting the infinite ways creativity can come to life. Caydence represents every child’s creative potential and demonstrates the incredible power color has to connect us with our emotions and memories, and to inspire creativity.

Supported by a new proprietary study* that underscores color as a powerful tool that sparks creativity, evokes emotion, and connects us across generations, the second year of Crayola’s Campaign for Creativity focuses on the influence color has on creative expression.

In year two of Campaign for Creativity, Crayola is initiating a series of color-inspired experiences, content, and resources designed to empower individuals to express their creativity in meaningful and impactful ways. Research continues to show that creativity supports the development of essential life skills, predicts career success, enhances educational outcomes, and promotes overall well-being and fulfillment.

More information about Crayola’s Campaign for Creativity, content, and creativity resources can be found at Crayola.com.