The 44th Armadillo Christmas Bazaar will take place Dec. 13-24 at the Palmer Events Center. This Austin holiday shopping staple features nearly 200 curated local and touring artists and makers, live music, and local food. Attendees will find gifts in all price ranges as well as fine art for their collections. Shoppers can learn stories about the artists and their works, support local and traveling artists, and buy exclusive gifts. The 2019 music lineup is filled with 36 bands ranging from breakout musicians, touring singer-songwriters, and Austin legends over the 12-day event. The intimate Armadillo stage is known for bringing out special performances in high-quality sound unique to the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar experience. For ticket information, performance schedules, and more, visit www.armadillobazaar.com.