Central Texas Medical Center (CTMC) has announced the winners of its 5th annual Kids Art Contest. Winning entries illustrate healthy concepts and will appear in the 2019 CREATION Health calendar.

“The Kids Art Calendar Contest is a great way for Hays County youngsters to express what health and well-being mean to them,” says Sonia Martinez, operations coordinator for the CTMC CREATION Health Institute. “This is an opportunity for local kids to use their artistic talents to educate the community on how they can live a healthy lifestyle by practicing the CREATION Health principles.”

The calendar celebrates healthy living by focusing on each of the eight principles that make up the acronym for CREATION Health: choice, rest, environment, activity, trust, interpersonal relationships, outlook and nutrition.