This month, internationally–renowned artist Patrick Dougherty visits Austin to create one of his breathtaking Stickwork projects—a natural sculpture made completely of local tree saplings and sticks.

The installation will take 21 days to build, using over seven truckloads of harvested materials from Stonewall, Texas, and several hundred local volunteers to help assemble the sticks. Dougherty and his volunteers will begin construction on Jan. 8 in Pease Park, at Custer’s Meadow south of 24th St.

Over the past 30 years, Dougherty has created more than 275 Stickwork pieces in parks, museums and other spaces worldwide, including projects in Belgium, France, Scotland, Japan and the US.