The Blanton Museum of Art at UT Austin has announced it will extend its hours on Friday evenings this summer. During the program, called Fridays Late Till 8, the Blanton will remain open until 8 p.m. every Friday from the beginning of May to the end of July. Visitors can view temporary exhibitions, the permanent collection and Ellsworth Kelly’s Austin.

On select Fridays, the museum will offer special programming at 6 p.m. For example, the museum will host the Austin Youth Symphony on May 3, the Austin Chamber Music Center on May 17, and Akshaya Avril Tucker on May 31. For more details, including a full programming lineup, visit blantonmuseum.org.