The Arthritis Foundation’s Walk to Cure Arthritis takes place May 6 at Concordia University. The foundation’s annual signature event will raise funds to find a cure and support the fight against arthritis.

The foundation says it expects hundreds of participants. The walk will include one-mile and two-mile course options. Participants can also enjoy a Kids’ Zone, Dog Zone, Juvenile Arthritis Clubhouse for parents, music from the Bruce Smith Band and breakfast tacos from Maudie’s.

To register, visit walktocurearthritis.org/Austin.

