A group of 7th graders recently celebrated the culmination of their residency program with an evening of performance. The roboARTS program, a 12–week collaboration with The Paramount Academy for the Arts, Google Fiber and the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders, brought together students who are interested in building and programming robots and students who are passionate about creative writing, music and performance.

Classroom instruction was designed to highlight the parallels between creative writing, songwriting and theatre and engineering and robotics, with the goal of ultimately enhancing students’ perception and mastery of each discipline. The program was facilitated by a professional teaching arhtist from the Paramount Theatre and engineering mentors from Science in a Suitcase.

“The Paramount Academy for the Arts is thrilled to partner with Science in a Suitcase once again to promote the intersections of art and technology,” says Jennifer Luck, education and outreach director at the Paramount Theatre.

The performance featured original scripts, songs and scenes created and written by the students. For more information about roboARTS, visit austintheatre.org/ roboarts.