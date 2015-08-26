Arts Grants

Young artists in Texas can get help pursuing their passion from the Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and the Texas Cultural Trust. The Young Masters grant program provides students in grades 8-11 with financial help to pursue advanced study in visual arts, literary arts, music, theater, dance, musical theater and media arts.
Young Masters are awarded grants of $5,000 per year for two years and named at an event in Austin in April. Since starting in 2002, the Trust and TCA have named 139 Young Masters and awarded $857,500 in grants.
Applications, information and guidelines are available at tinyurl.com/youngmaster. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15, 2017.
