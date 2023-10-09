Austin Family
COULD A TEN-YEAR-OLD INVENT THE NEXT ÜBER? Find out at the Ascent Children’s Business Fair, showcasing children’s entrepreneurial genius! The Ascent Children’s Business Fair is a culmination of ideas and hard work from great young minds. For the marketplace, children develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers. Whether you want to get a little holiday shopping done, support young entrepreneurs, or learn about some local resources, we look forward to seeing you at the fair!

When: Saturday, December 2nd, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where:  Ascent Academy, 5701 Cameron Rd. Austin
How: This event is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC to attend.

If you are interested in participating in the event as a child entrepreneur, be sure to submit a business application on our website (registration for business applications closes November 1st).

For more information, please visit our website at childrensbusinessfair.org/ascent-austin
Event Date: 12/02/2023
Media and Sponsorship Inquiries:cbf@ascentacton.org
Location: Austin

