In October, St. Gabriel’s Catholic School partnered with Google to bring the Expeditions Augmented Reality (AR) Pioneer Program to its classrooms. With this program, teachers used AR to bring 3D objects into the classroom, where students explored the objects up close as they walked around. Teachers in several grade levels used the experience to supplement their curriculum.

Students at St. Gabriel’s Catholic School use augmented reality in their classroom lessons. Photo courtesy of St. Gabriel’s Catholic School.