Austin Angels, part of a national organization that serves children and families in the foster care system, will be hosting their first ever Give-A-Thon from Dec. 1-3. Funds raised will help the area nonprofit:

continue to serve children and families by meeting practical needs and fulfilling emergent requests,

reach more children than ever with opportunities for health, healing, normalcy, stability, relationships, mentorship and extracurricular activities that help these youth feel supported and empowered to reach their fullest potential,

serve more families than ever with community, financial and emotional support and resources, so they feel encouraged and equipped to continue fostering.

To make a contribution toward the Give-A-Thon to help meet these goals and better serve the foster care community in Austin, go to http://austinangels.com/give-now.