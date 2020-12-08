Austin Angels, part of a national organization that serves children and families in the foster care system, will be hosting their first ever Give-A-Thon from Dec. 1-3. Funds raised will help the area nonprofit:
- continue to serve children and families by meeting practical needs and fulfilling emergent requests,
- reach more children than ever with opportunities for health, healing, normalcy, stability, relationships, mentorship and extracurricular activities that help these youth feel supported and empowered to reach their fullest potential,
- serve more families than ever with community, financial and emotional support and resources, so they feel encouraged and equipped to continue fostering.
To make a contribution toward the Give-A-Thon to help meet these goals and better serve the foster care community in Austin, go to http://austinangels.com/give-now.