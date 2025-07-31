Austin: Bat Capital of the U.S.

Then

The 1980s brought more to Austin than big hair and shoulder pads. That decade marked the beginning of the state capital city’s evolution into the Bat Capital of the U.S.

The transition began with the renovation of the Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge. During the project, engineers reinforced the structure with concrete beams, creating ideal nesting spots for migratory bats in the resulting cave-like crevices.

Soon after, thousands of Mexican free-tailed bats began swarming to the bridge in growing numbers, returning each spring from wintering in central Mexico. While the bats were cozy in their new home-away-from-home, many Austinites panicked, some petitioning to have their new nocturnal neighbors exterminated. The Austin American-Statesman’s headline on Sept. 23, 1984, was “Bat Colonies Sink Teeth Into City,” further fueling fear.

Swooping to the rescue was Dr. Merlin Tuttle, a scientist and bat enthusiast who founded Bat Conservation International. He moved to Austin in 1986 to educate residents and leaders about the pros of embracing its fang-bearing population, especially for their role in natural pest control and a healthy ecosystem. It’s hard to turn away creatures that can eat an average of 150 tons of mosquitoes each week!

Thanks to Tuttle and local conservationists, by the 1990s, Austin’s perspective had shifted from fear to fascination, and then, to a point of pride for the city.