The Hive and Partners in Parenting (PIP) will be hosting this year’s Austin Birth Awards on Friday, September 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The evening is designed to recognize Austin’s outstanding birth professionals including obstetricians, midwives, doulas, therapists, yoga instructors, and many more. In addition to the 61 award categories, PIP is proud to announce the new category of best birth professional supporting women of color. Voting is open until Sep. 6. The event is free and open to all Austin area birthing professionals, their families, and colleagues. Registration is available on Eventbrite. For more information about the event and to vote for your favorite birth professionals, visit www.atxbirthawards.com