The 23rd Annual Austin Celtic Festival is happening at Pioneer Farms on Nov. 2 from noon to 7:00 p.m. and on Nov. 3 from noon to 6:00 p.m. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. Experience authentic Irish, Scottish and Welsh traditions including music, dance, Austin Highland Games, combat demonstrations, history lessons, and much more. This family-friendly event is fun for all ages and open to all. Tickets must be purchased online and are not available at the event. The Austin Celtic Festival happens rain or shine. For more information, visit www.ausincelticfestival.com.