Join us for Austin Completely Booked, your summer learning experience!

The Austin Public Library wants you to read, explore, and create with us this summer!

Reading and learning are important all year, but in the summer it is especially important to be an active reader and learner. The Austin Public Library wants you to spend your summer with us. Austin Completely Booked is a great way for us to experience the summer together, and to keep learning. Come Read, Explore and Create with us! Plus, we’re giving away prizes for folks who complete the challenge! (While supplies last.)

All ages are welcome, and there are three ways to participate:

#1 – Collect a paper form (available in English and Spanish) and a set of crayons from any library branch to use as your activity sheet. Follow the directions on the sheet and color in your badges along the way to play!

#2 – Create an Austin Completely Booked account at AustinPublicLibrary.beanstack.org! Follow the instructions on this page and join our community-wide challenge!

AustinPublicLibrary.beanstack.org! Follow the instructions on this page and join our community-wide challenge! #3 – Create an Austin Completely Booked account via the Beanstack app from your preferred device.

*To download the app, follow these instructions and learn more at Beanstack.com:

Download the Beanstack app on your device

Choose participation “at my library”

Search for and Select Austin Public Library

Create your account (username and password)

Register for Austin Completely Booked

Then, join the fun!

Click here for complete details.