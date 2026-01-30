Austin Early Childhood Center Named Finalist in H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards

An Austin early childhood education program is being recognized for going above and beyond for local families. H-E-B has named the Goodwill Exploration Center in Austin a finalist in the 2026 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards, an annual program that honors outstanding educators and education leaders across Texas.

The Goodwill Exploration Center is one of five early childhood facilities statewide selected as finalists, alongside five public school boards and eight school districts. The program highlights organizations that make a meaningful impact on students, families, and their communities.

This year, H-E-B will award a total of $90,000 to 18 finalists, with each receiving $5,000. All finalists will advance to the next round of competition for larger statewide awards. A panel of judges will visit each finalist’s campus to meet with administrators, staff members, parents, and community partners.

Winners will be announced at the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards ceremony on Sunday, May 3, in Houston. One early childhood facility will receive a top prize of $25,000.

Nominations for the 2027 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards are now open. Texas educators, early childhood centers, school boards, and school districts may apply through September 30, 2026.