Austin Eco Bilingual School has been featured in NEWSWEEK as one of the Best International Baccalaureate (IB) schools in the U.S. for the THIRD time! Congratulations! The school is a Spanish Immersion International School that serves nursery, preschool and elementary aged children.

“We are honored and humbled by this recognition,” says Adriana Rodriguez, head of schools for the Austin Eco Biligual School. “I am extremely proud of the work put in by everyone involved.”