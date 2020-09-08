Austin Extends Free Produce Boxes

AISD will continue to provide free, local Farm Fresh Boxes from The Common Market Texas through October 7, 2020 at specific AISD curbside meal sites.

The boxes feature locally grown produce, such as peppers, melons, squash, carrots, and other seasonal staples. The Common Market Texas, a mission-driven distributor of sustainable, local farm foods, prepares and delivers the produce boxes to AISD.

“We are thrilled to partner in this new way with Austin ISD,” said Margaret Smith, Director at The Common Market Texas. “At The Common Market, we fully recognize the role that high-quality, local food can play in nutrition and overall good health. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are leaning on our mission to serve, and we are proud to be a part of the solution during this challenging time.”

Produce boxes are available at no cost to families with children under the age of 19. Children may accept the boxes, or they will be provided to the adults accompanying children or with documentation of the children for whom they are picking meals up..

The free produce box distribution program is made possible through funding from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation. See www.austinisd.org for more information.