Austin Family took home the hardware at this year’s PMA Convention held in early March in St. Petersburg, Florida. PMA is a national trade association of regional parenting media companies. Our own Sherida Mock (Editor of Austin Family) won a gold medal and a bronze for Q&A articles. Another gold medal went to Carrie Taylor for her monthly Humor column and still another Gold medal was awarded to Brenda Schoolfield for her Lifelines monthly column.

Congratulations to all for your outstanding achievements!