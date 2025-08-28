Austin Free Museum Day

More than 20 museums across the city will open their doors free of charge on Sunday, September 21, for Austin’s annual Free Museum Day, giving families, art lovers, and history buffs a chance to explore the city’s cultural treasures without spending a dime.

Started in 2007 by the Austin Museum Partnership, the event was created to promote access to the arts and celebrate the vibrant museum community in Central Texas. Participating institutions include the Bullock Texas State History Museum, The Contemporary Austin, and the LBJ Presidential Library, among others.

For families, Free Museum Day is a rare opportunity to enjoy hands-on exhibits, interactive programs, and educational tours, all without the usual ticket fees, which can add up quickly for larger groups. Parking and special exhibits may still carry a charge, so visitors are encouraged to check individual museum websites for details.

With something for everyone — from science and history to art, music, and Mexican-American culture — the day offers an affordable way to explore Austin’s diverse identity. Organizers recommend arriving early, as crowds are expected.

Whether you’re a longtime resident or a first-time visitor, Free Museum Day is a budget-friendly, enriching way to experience the best of Austin museums in just one day.