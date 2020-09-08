Austin High School Gets a Long-Overdue Renovation

Construction has begun on Austin High School, giving the oldest high school in Austin a long-overdue renovation and expansion. The addition will incorporate 22,000 square feet to support their dance and athletic programs. 31,829 square feet of the renovations will be for the special education, athletics, and Delta programs.

Renovations also include adding a glass stair tower on the south side of the building, modernizing new gymnasiums with bleachers, and re-surfacing the track system.

“Having the opportunity to renovate Austin High School and be able to give them the facilities that they need to grow is exciting,” said Srinath Pai Kasturi, Executive Vice President of Cadence McShane Construction. “We are proud to be associated with AISD on the new Eastside Memorial Early College High School and International High School at the Original LC Anderson Campus, which is currently under construction, and now Austin High School.”

Funding was provided through the Austin Independent School District’s 2017 bond proposal to create updated learning spaces for Austin High School.