ACL Fest is fast approaching and will take place at Zilker Park on Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 11-13. Coming to the festival with kids in tow? Austin Kiddie Limits runs parallel to ACL Festival in its own securely designated area at Zilker Park. Austin Kiddie Limits opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. each day of the festival, and creates an environment for parents and children to enjoy family-friendly music on the Austin Kiddie Limits stage. While you’re listening, feel free to make some arts & crafts to remember sharing these memories with your kids.

ACL now has a dedicated Family Friendly Entrance to the right of the Barton Springs East Entrance (closes at 7 p.m. daily). There will also be stroller-friendly lanes at all three main entrances. Concert-goers are also encouraged to take advantage of their free Tag-a-Kid service. Stop by the Tag-a-Kid kiosk at the Family Friendly Entrance or at Guest Services, where parents can register their kids with the festival and receive an RFID wristband. In the event that a child is separated from their parents, this is a reliable and fast way to be reunited. Children 10 years old and younger will be admitted free of charge with a ticket-holding adult. Limit two children per ticketed adult. For more information, visit www.aclfestival.com/kids.