The 2020 Austin Music & Arts Festival will take place March 14-15 at Old Settlers Park located at 3300 E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock. Come and enjoy live music, fine art displays, a classic car show, a custom motorcycle show, and dozens of fun attractions. Check out the Taste of Austin Food Garden, with delicious cuisine, and cold domestic and craft beers. National recording artists will be performing throughout the afternoon and evening on the main stage, as well as juried visual artists presenting the heritage and the culture of Austin. Admission is just $5, with free admission for children under 12. For more information, visit Austintexas.org.