Austin Native Selected for Prestigious U.S.-Germany Exchange Program

Austin native Andrew Lucksinger has been selected to join the 2025–2026 Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) for Young Professionals, a competitive program supported by the U.S. Department of State and the German Bundestag.

Lucksinger, who graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Reed College in 2025 with a degree in history and a minor in German, is one of just 65 Americans chosen from a pool of roughly 420 applicants nationwide. Raised in Austin, he has studied in both Portland and Berlin.

At Reed, Lucksinger focused his capstone research on West German student movements and postwar democratization. He also worked with the college’s International Programs Office and volunteered with the American Center for Civic Education to promote global civic engagement among high school students.

The CBYX program, now in its 42nd year, sends young professionals to Germany for a year of language study, university coursework, and professional internships. Participants serve as citizen ambassadors, building cross-cultural understanding and long-term U.S.-German connections.

While Lucksinger participates abroad, a reciprocal group of German young professionals will live, study, and work in communities across the U.S., including Texas.