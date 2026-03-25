Austin Parks Foundation and Austin Ed Fund Launch Free Zilker Eagle Field Trips for AISD Students

Austin Parks Foundation and Austin Ed Fund have partnered to bring a new field trip program to Zilker Park, centered around rides on Austin’s iconic Zilker Eagle mini train. The program provides AISD students with a free, fun, and educational experience connecting them to the city’s history, environment, and community. The first trip this March welcomed kindergarteners from Mills Elementary. Students rode the Zilker Eagle, completed a scavenger hunt, participated in a writing activity, and enjoyed playground time, all while learning about Zilker Park. “Partnering with community organizations like Austin Ed Fund allows us to welcome more students to ride the Zilker Eagle and experience Austin’s parks,” said Colin Wallis, CEO of Austin Parks Foundation. “We worked hard to bring it back so a new generation of kids wouldn’t miss out on the magic of Austin’s mini train, just like so many of us were lucky enough to experience. It’s a joyful way to connect kids with our beautiful green spaces, and we’re excited to welcome many more students this spring.” “We’re thrilled to give students the chance to explore Zilker Park through a hands-on learning experience,” added Ryan O’Donnell, Programs & Project Manager at Austin Ed Fund. “Riding the Zilker Eagle gives students a fun, memorable way to connect with nature, history, and their community beyond the classroom.” This program is made possible through the support of Austin Parks Foundation, Austin Ed Fund, and PNC Bank. Field trips will run through May 2026. Schools interested in participating can reach out to austinedfund@austinisd.org. For more information on each organization, visit austinedfund.org / @austinedfund and austinparks.org / @austinparksfdn. About Austin Parks Foundation: For 33 years, Austin Parks Foundation (APF) has been connecting people and parks. APF is dedicated to partnering with the community to enhance people’s lives by improving Austin’s public parks, trails and green spaces through volunteerism, innovative programming, advocacy and financial support. The goal is to improve Austin’s parks by building community through our parks with people at the forefront of our work. APF’s programming and strategic vision are aimed at helping to fill the funding and resource gap for our parks. The organization strives to ensure that every Austinite has access to well-kept parks, trails and green spaces no matter their neighborhood. APF has invested over $95 million in Austin parks since its inception in 1992, and its annual flagship volunteer event, It’s My Park Day, results in an average of $650,000 in volunteer labor each year. APF also fosters unique partnerships, is a presenting partner and beneficiary of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Metropolitan Park, and empowers neighbors all over the city to create a parks system that serves their needs. For more information, please visit www.austinparks.org. About Austin Ed Fund: Austin Ed Fund is a recognized champion of Austin ISD. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Austin Ed Fund develops and stewards meaningful public-private partnerships that promote innovation and support opportunities that prepare Austin ISD students for college, career and life. The organization has successfully served as a catalyst and facilitated over $46 million in support for Austin ISD strategic priorities and initiatives since 2001. Austin Ed Fund empowers teachers and students through its grant programs, which have awarded over $2.5 million to Austin ISD educators since 2015. For more information, visit austinedfund.org.