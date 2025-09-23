Austin Parks Foundation Encourages Reducing, Re-using and Recycling to Make ACL Fest Greener

APF will present signature greening programs Rock & Recycle, water refill stations, Divert It! and more

AUSTIN, TEXAS (SEPT. 19, 2025) – Austin Parks Foundation (APF) will present Austin City Limits Music Festival’s (ACL Fest) signature greening programs for both weekends of the event, on Oct. 3-5 and 10-12. APF and its approximately 750 volunteers per weekend will manage Rock & Recycle, Divert It!, and the Electrolit Hydration Station water refill stations. Beyond these environmental programs, attendees contribute to Austin’s green spaces simply by purchasing a festival wristband, as a portion of every admission supports the city’s nearly 400 parks, trails and green spaces.

Rock & Recycle encourages festival attendees to pick up a bag of recyclables from the festival grounds in exchange for a specially designed ACL Fest lineup T-shirt and a Whole Earth Provisions Co. bandana while supplies last. Divert It! volunteers, meanwhile, educate fans about composting, recycling and reducing waste sent to landfills. Electrolit Hydration Stations encourage ACL Fest guests to bring a reusable water bottle to reduce waste.

“ACL Fest’s commitment to sustainable festival practices is integrated into every area of the park, and Austin Parks Foundation is proud to be at the forefront of these efforts,” said Colin Wallis, CEO of Austin Parks Foundation. “Our volunteers help festivalgoers collect roughly 4,000 bags through Rock & Recycle each year, while hydration stations reduce waste at the source for even greater environmental impact.”

Austin Parks Foundation has partnered with ACL Fest for 20 years, generating $8.4 million for Austin’s parks in 2024 and more than $71 million over the partnership’s history. This year, APF will also lead volunteer operations for Austin Kiddie Limits, festival entry assistance, media and administrative support.

“Every ticket means more volunteers, more programming and more improvements to Austin’s parks, trails and green spaces,” Wallis said. “These funds support park improvement projects across all 10 City Council districts, including It’s My Park Day, community project design services and the ACL Music Festival Parks Grant Program.”

Festivalgoers are invited to stop by the APF booth during the festival to learn more about supporting Austin’s parks and green spaces. For more information on APF’s programs during ACL Fest 2025, visit austinparks.org/acl-music-festival.