Austin Parks Grants

Austin Parks Foundation (APF)’s 2019 fall community grantees will receive $199,000 in collective funding to improve various Austin parks, trails, and green spaces from their Austin City Limits Music Festival Park Grants Program. Projects implemented span across the city and consist of a wide variety of projects including a baseball field, nature center trail, and pools.

“Parks are essential to the fabric of our city. The commitment of dedicated Adopt-A-Park leaders and community members to improve and maintain their own backyards not only impacts individual neighborhoods, but the city as a whole,” said Ladye Anne Wofford, chief mission officer at Austin Parks Foundation. “We are proud to financially support these amazing community-initiated projects that will surely continue to make our city a unique and wonderful place to live.”

In total, APF is giving $199,000 in community grants for the Foundation’s fall cycle to the following parks and green spaces:

Austin Nature & Science Center ($50,000) – Installation of shade structures over the Dino Pit area

Preston Field ($50,000) – Upgrading to match recently improved Weber Field for South Austin Baseball

Parque Zaragoza Neighborhood Park ($50,000) – Installation of shade structures to the historic pool

Roy G. Guerrero Metropolitan Park ($35,000) – Development of a trail and long-term habitat restoration along the trail

Barton Springs Conservancy ($14,000) – Re-establishment of native plants and natural habitat to the historic pool

As the anchor of APF’s ACL Music Festival Park Grants Program, Community Grants are intended for larger community-initiated physical park improvement projects that require between $5,000 and $50,000 in funding like signage installations, trail building and planning, physical improvement, and park maintenance. The grants have been awarded since 2006 but became offered twice a year in 2017. Since inception, APF has donated over $3 million to Austin’s park system through our Park Grants Program.