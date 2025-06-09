Austin Pools and Splash Pads Offer Relief from Summer Heat

As temperatures climb in Central Texas, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department invites residents and visitors to cool off at one of its 44 public aquatic facilities located throughout the city.

Operated by the department’s Aquatic Division, the system includes seven regional pools, three community pools, 22 neighborhood pools, one wading pool, the iconic Barton Springs Pool, and 10 splash pads. The facilities offer a range of recreational and instructional programs, including youth and adult swim lessons, swim team participation, and lifeguard and water safety training.

While most pools are free to the public, several require an entry fee from March through October. These include Bartholomew, Barton Springs, Deep Eddy, Springwoods, Northwest, and Garrison pools.

Pool schedules may be affected by inclement weather, mechanical issues, or other unforeseen events. Visitors are encouraged to call ahead if conditions are uncertain.

With several locations and programs, the Aquatic Division aims to provide safe, accessible, and fun opportunities for all ages to enjoy the water and beat the Texas heat.

For current hours, entry fees, and program details, visit austintexas.gov/parks.