The 28th Annual Austin Powwow and American Indian Heritage Festival will take place on Sat., Nov. 2 at the Travis County Exposition Center located at 7311 Decker Ln. Gates for the Native Market and food court open at 9 a.m. There you can find native arts, crafts, and traditional foods. The Heritage Stage opens at 10 a.m. featuring Native Champion Dancers Exhibitions, music, storytelling, and artist panels. Beginning at noon at the Powwow Arena, attendees can see hundreds of dancers from across the country. Festivities end at 9 p.m. Tickets purchased online before Oct. 15 are $5 for adults. Adult tickets at the gate are $7. Free admission for kids under 12. For more information, visit www.austinpowpow.net.