The Austin Huns recently announced a new partnership with Spectrum Sports, in which all seven of the team’s home games for the 2017 season will be broadcast exclusively on Spectrum Sports in Texas.

“We expect an exciting season ahead, and our club cannot wait to share Huns rugby with even more sports fans across Texas,” says Austin Huns General Manager Thierry Daupin. “The Huns very much look forward to growing our fan base hand-in-hand with the Spectrum Sports team.”

The Huns play home games at 4107 Nixon Ln. Future home games include:

February 18 at 3:30 p.m. – Austin Huns vs. Austin Blacks

March 18 at 3:30 p.m. – Austin Huns vs. Dallas Harlequins

April 1 at 3:30 p.m. – Austin Huns vs. Rugby Utah

April 15 at 3:30 p.m. – Austin Huns vs. Glendale Raptors

April 29 at 5:00 p.m. – Austin Huns vs. NOLA Rugby

Austin Huns games on Spectrum Sports are available on channel 323 or 825 (during potential conflicts) in Texas. More information is available at myspectrumsports.com.

For more information, visit austinhunsrugby.com.

Photo by Norma Salinas Photography.