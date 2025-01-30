Austin Senior Named Among Nation’s Top 300 Teen Scientists

Umar Haneef Mohammed, age 17, from Harmony School of Endeavor (HSE), was named one of the top 300 STEM students in the United States in the Society of Science’s Regeneron Science Talent Search (RSTS).

For his project entitled “SOAR: Automatically Differentiable Neural Network Aerodynamic Surrogate Models and Lifting Line Theory for Computationally Efficient Wing-Shape Optimization,” Umar won a $2,000 scholarship for himself and an additional $2,000 for HSE. As a top 300 finalist, Umar will continue to the next level of the competition. On February 23, 2025, 40 of the 300 scholars will be named RSTS finalists. The finalists will compete for more than $1.8 million in awards during a week-long Washington, D.C. competition from March 6-12, 2025.