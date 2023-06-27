Austin Settlement Home

Then
The Settlement Home for Children is often associated with its massive annual garage sale, benefiting the children they serve. But long before this well-loved charity event came about, the Settlement Home was a small organization formed by a group of twelve women back in 1916. Initially a day nursery for impoverished working families, it grew to serve 30 children. By 1930 The Settlement Home had become one of the first children’s homes in Texas to be licensed by the Department of Public Welfare. The work that went into those first 25 years was instrumental in creating what evolved into Child and Family Services.
Now
The Settlement Home for Children aims to promote healing and growth in children, young adults and families by providing a continuum of care, support and resources. They have been bolstered by many local organizations who have helped them achieve their goals over the years. For their 50th anniversary, the Junior League of Austin and the Hogg Foundation provided funds to purchase over ten acres on Payton Gin Road. While off-campus group homes have since been added, the Payton Gin Road property still serves as their current campus, though it has undergone a major renovation.
2016 marked The Settlement Home’s 100th anniversary. Today, The Settlement Home for Children continues with their purpose and vision of ending the cycle of child abuse. Programs are administered on their ten-acre campus, where they have a Residential Treatment Center, Group Home, Foster & Adoption program and a UT Charter School. In addition to financial giving, a great way to contribute to their mission is by donating furniture to the Garage & Estate Sale. Also, shop the sale. The 48th Annual Garage & Estate Sale is November 1-3, 2023, at the Palmer Events Center. Mark your calendars to make a difference.
