Texas Book Festival has announced its Kids on Congress schedule and the full list of children’s and young adult authors who will appear October 26 and 27 at the Texas State Capitol. Kids on Congress tents will include the “Read Me a Story” tent which will feature stories read aloud by top authors and illustrators. The “Next Chapter” tent will feature notable middle grade chapter book authors on fun panels. The “Latinx Lit” tent will feature bilingual story time in English and Spanish, along with a special conversation between Tomás Rivera and Mexican American Children’s Book Award-winners Yuyi Morales and David Bowles. For more information, visit www.texasbookfestival.org.