Experts say when it comes to autism, early intervention leads to the best outcomes. That’s why learning the signs of autism and knowing what steps to take after diagnosis are so important. While autism can be diagnosed as early as 18 months of age, the average age of diagnosis is 4 years.

Signs of autism can include lack of eye contact by 6 months; no pointing, reaching or waving by 12 months; and loss of babbling or speech at any age. Currently, one in 59 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with autism. Visit autismspeaks.org for a list of early signs and the 100-Day Kit, which answers many questions parents have. For local resources, visit texasautismsociety.org.