An “Introduction to Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA)” seminar will take place on September 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Easterseals, located at 8505 Cross Park Drive #120 in Austin. The seminar is designed for families with children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or other related disorders who would like to learn more about Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). The presentation will aim to support families in better understanding ABA, ASD, how behavioral strategies are used to improve behavior and teach communication, social, play, and self-care skills. Topics will also include how to navigate behavioral services. On-site childcare will be provided by Easterseals. Admission is free. To secure a seat, RSVPs are required at www.autismlearningpartners.com/texas-workshops.