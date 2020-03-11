Autism Society of Central Texas Offering COVID-19 Resources

There are an increasing number of resources for individuals with autism and other disabilities in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Autism Society of Central Texas has consolidated many of them on their website. In addition, if you’re looking for things to do or learn at home, they’ve put together some ideas below.

COVID-19 TIPS & RESOURCES:

Autism Society of America’s COVID-19 Resources & Tips here.

Coronavirus social story from The Autism Educator here.

Special Education Rights & coronavirus information from Disability Rights Texas here.

U.S. Department of Education Releases Webinar, Fact Sheet for Protecting Students’ Civil Rights During COVID-19 Response: Video(7 minutes) or Fact Sheet

FOOD, HEALTH & HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

TEXAS 211: Food, health, housing & more. https://www.211texas.org/ Call 2-1-1, or (877) 541-7905

FOOD PANTRIES: https://www.foodpantries.org/st/texas

For more things to learn or do at home, visit their site.