One of the best ways to cultivate gratitude is to seek out wide open spaces. Marveling at the vastness of the star-filled sky, an expansive view, or a wide river can create a unique sense of wonder that only the natural world can provide. Here are just a few places that may offer a new perspective on what to be grateful for.

Mount Bonnell

If you long for a new perspective, visit what is considered the highest point in Austin. At 775 feet, Mount Bonnell is a beloved spot designed to inspire and invigorate with magnificent open views. You’ll see downtown Austin and the Pennybacker Bridge on 360 in the distance, with the majestic Colorado River taking a star role. Located in Covert Park, admission and parking is free. Plus, it’s open to the public every day until 10 p.m. You don’t need to be a pro climber or fitness fanatic to take advantage of the surroundings. But you will still have to climb 102 steps. Then… breathe. The trip to the top may take around 15-20 minutes at a somewhat leisurely pace. Mount Bonnell is a popular place to take pictures, bring kids and dogs, and marvel at natural surroundings and city markers. You may even see a marriage proposal. It happens. To get there from Mopac, go west on 35th Street for about a mile until you hit Mount Bonnell Rd. So, take a gratitude journal, pack some snacks and water, and contemplate everything that our beautiful city has to offer.