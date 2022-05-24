Award for Serving Others

Betty Richardson, Austin Family magazine’s longtime “Family Matters” columnist, recently earned the Service Above Self Rotary International Award. In the history of the local district, which includes over 50 clubs, only three women have ever received the award.

Betty earned the honor for her many years of service that have included medical trips to Mexico and Central America where she served as a leader and nurse. Her skills at grant writing and oversight have also resulted in a new playground and restroom for children in India, beds for immigrants at the Texas border and equipment for a tuberculosis clinic in Mexico. Many of her grants have focused on improving the lives of family and children, from building needed libraries, soccer fields and computer labs to working with the Red Cross blood banks and assisting families across the nation after natural disasters.

Betty joined the Austin University Area Rotary Club in 1987, the first year Rotary International allowed women to become members. In that time, she has dedicated countless acts of service to improving the lives of many people around the world. Congratulations on being recognized for your amazing work, Betty!