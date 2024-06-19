Award-Winning Austin Author

Stomping Grounds Press is pleased to announce that “Exploring Austin with Kids” by local Austin author Annette Lucksinger received silver in the 36th annual IBPA Benjamin Franklin AwardTM program’s travel category. The latest, updated edition of Exploring Austin with Kids was published in 2023. Now in its fourth edition, the local family guidebook describes over 100 kid-friendly places to go in Austin, Texas. The guide also highlights family-friendly restaurants and annual events.

Annette has lived in Austin for the past twenty-five years. She has raised two children who have explored every nook and cranny of the city. Annette likes to write about kids, her love of the outdoors and the importance of place. As a former instructor at St. Edward’s University and a mom, her work has appeared in academic journals as well as parenting outlets such as Literary Mama, Free Fun in Austin and Austin Family Magazine. She is currently working on a collection of essays about her favorite city … Austin.